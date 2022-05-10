NCSC notice to CoP, Collector seeking action against Elangovan, Veeramani

CHENNAI: The National Commission of Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued notices to the city police Commissioner and Chennai Collector J Vijaya Rani to submit a report with details of the action initiated on a complaint lodged against Congress leader EVKS Elangovan and Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani regarding their speech and act in humiliation to dalits in a viral video.

The notice has been issued based on a letter from D Moorthy alias 'Airport' Moorthy of Puratchi Thamizhagam after he submitted a petition at the city police commissionerate on April 26. The Commission has sought reply with details of action initiated on the complaint within 15 days of receipt of the notice failing which the Commission would directly probe the matter.

In his letter to the Commissioner, Moorthy has stated that he came across a YouTube on social media in which EVKS Elangovan made derogatory statements on Scheduled Castes in the name of criticising composer Ilaiyaraja for comparing Ambedkar with Narendra Modi. "It is not fair that those, who embraced communism when they were poor, try to behave like upper-caste people when they become wealthy and famous, " said Elangovan in the viral video. Many raised objection to his remarks on social media.

When contacted, Moorthy said that he had sought action only against Elangovan in the petition to the police commissioner and included Veeramani's name in the letter to the NCSC since the event had been organised Dravidar Kazhagam.