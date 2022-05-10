Centenary celebrations of TN Assembly: Karunanidhi's portrait unveiled

CHENNAI: The centenary anniversary of the State Assembly was celebrated on Tuesday during which the portrait of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was inaugurated and portraits of all the leaders in the Assembly were decorated with flowers.

On the occasion of the centenary year celebrations, Chief Minister MK Stalin released the centenary special souvenir and the first copy of the book was received by Speaker M Appavu. Later, the copies of the books were handed over to leaders of alliance and opposition parties such as Congress floor leader K Selvaperunthagai, PMK floor leader GK Mani, CPM floor leader Nagai Mali, VCK floor leader Sithanai Selvan, CPI floor leader Thalli Ramachandran, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi floor leader MH Jawahirullah, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi leader ER Eswaran.

The centenary anniversary was celebrated minutes before the commencement of the final day of proceedings of the Assembly. However, AIADMK and BJP MLAs did not participate in the Anniversary celebrations.