Bill to appoint V-Cs in Agri University by TN govt tabled

CHENNAI: Even on the final day of the Assembly session the State government did not spare the Governor. A Bill which empowers the State government to appoint Vice-Chancellors in Tamil Nadu Agriculture University replacing the Governor was tabled.

According to the Bill, titled the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (Amendment) Act, 2022, the expression Chancellor has been replaced by the State government. The Bill follows five previous Bills tabled in the current Assembly session in which the government has taken over the powers of appointing Vice-Chancellors from the Governor.

Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, while tabling the Bill, said that in Gujarat and Telangana Vice-Chancellors are appointed by the State government and in Karnataka the Vice-Chancellors are appointed by the Chancellor in concurrence with the government.