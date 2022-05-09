Two die, 5 critically injured as car hits median near Manapparai

TIRUCHY: Two persons died while five others were critically injured when their car hit a median at Manapparai in Tiruchy early on Monday.

Balakrishnan (34) from Maduravoyal in Chennai along with his friends Elumalai (29) from Senji, Kaviyarasu (31) and Suresh (40) from Vanagaram, Kamaraj (39) and Karthi (29) from Korattur and Selvakumar (32) from Avadi went on a picnic to Kodaikanal by car.

They returned on Sunday night and Balakrishnan was driving. While nearing Vaiyampatti, Balakrishnan lost control and hit the median.

The car toppled on the middle of the road in which Balakrishnan died on the spot while all the six were seriously injured.

Police rescued the injured and rushed them to Manapparai GH.

However, Elumalai died on the way to hospital while the other five were later rushed to a private hospital.

Police registered a case and are investigating.