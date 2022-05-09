TN police will get training to inculcate people-friendly behaviour: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said that the state government will provide comprehensive training to its police to inculcate public-friendly behaviour. He was addressing the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly after tabling a police note from the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department on Monday. He said that this comprehensive training has been designed in association with the Anna Administrative Staff College, Chennai.

Stalin said that his government is firm on ensuring that the state police behave with a human touch with the public. The statement of the Chief Minister comes after allegations over two custodial deaths on April 19 and 26 in Chennai and Tiruvannamalai.

The Chief Minister said that the police has been a frontline warrior and had given its best while safeguarding the public during Covid-19 times, adding that the state government has initiated effective measures to ensure that the police department considers commoners as friends and treats them with respect and courtesy.

In the course of discussion in the House, Stalin stated that the contribution of the police in providing effective governance has been essential to rapid industrial growth, economic development, and the overall prosperity of Tamil Nadu.

He added that since his government came to power in May 2021, there has not been any major law and order problem in the state nor any instance of communal, caste, or religious disturbance, indicating that the police was effective in maintaining order.