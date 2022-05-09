Surrendered woman Maoist offered Rs 1.5 lakh for rehabilitation in TN

CHENNAI: A woman Maoist who surrendered before the Tamil Nadu police to lead reformed life was offered financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh apart from a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000 for 36 months, according to the policy note tabled in the Assembly on Monday.

This is the first time surrendered Naxalite has been given Rs.1.5 lakh for rehabilitation in TN.

Former Maoist Prabha alias Chandira of Chikmagaluru was allegedly involved in more than 40 cases registered in Karnataka and played a key role in the collection of money and essentials for the banned members. She surrendered before Tirupattur police superintendent in December last year after her husband BG Krishnamoorthy, also a Maoist functionary, was arrested by Kerala police.

A screening-cum-committee rehabilitation committee inquired her and confirmed that she was an area committee member of CPI (Maoist) at Thungabhadra Dalam area. The committee has recommended the grant for the rehabilitation as per the latest surrender policy of the state government, said an official. "She is the first person to receive such a grant, " added the official.