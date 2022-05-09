Prohibition order against 19 lawyers including 3 women

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has passed prohibitory orders against 19 advocates, including three women lawyers, restraining them from practising before any courts till the disposal of disciplinary action pending against them.

The BCTN&PY had come out with the mass action against the lawyers on several charges pending against the advocates including murder, offences under the Pocso Act, filing fake motor vehicle accident claims, and contempt of the court.

Hosur-based advocates Manohar Reddy, V Bharathi, K Selvi and M Sankar were restricted from appearing before the courts for filing fake motor vehicle accident claim petitions before the courts by using fake/fabricated medical bills. A case against them is pending before the Madras HC.

The council also passed prohibitory orders against Erode based advocates I Ezhilarasan and S Nathiya since they are facing FIRs under various sections Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

PR Adikesavan, a Chennai-based advocate was suspended from practice as the Madras HC initiated contempt proceedings against the advocate