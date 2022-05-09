Pregnant woman dies on seeing kins’ bodies

TIRUCHY: Two persons from the same family died after a sand lorry hit their auto in which they were travelling in Tiruchy on Sunday and a relative, who was pregnant came to see the bodies fainted and died in the GH on Monday.

Satyanandam (38), from Anna Nagar in Kumbakonam, along with his wife Surya (33), his relative Ganesan (57) his wife Lakshmi (55) were travelling in an auto to Tiruchy on Sunday night.

When they were nearing Panayapuram at Kallanai Road, a sand lorry hit their auto in which Surya and Lakshmi died on the spot and Satyanandam and Ganesan sustained injuries.

Police retrieved the bodies and rescued the injured and sent them to Tiruchy GH.

On Monday, Surya’s sister-in-law R Krithika (21) who is pregnant for nine months came to see the bodies in the GH.

Soon after seeing the bodies, she fell down unconscious. The relatives alerted the doctors, who upon checking declared her dead.