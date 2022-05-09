Nemili ryots condemn crop insurance official’s attitude; officer refutes charges

RANIPET: Farmers in Nemili taluk in Ranipet district have threatened to stage a demonstration in front of the Collectorate condemning the anti-farmer attitude of the district coordinator of the crop insurance company, sources said.

Ranipet district president of the TN Vivasayigal Sangam CS Mani said, “We never get a direct or proper reply to our crop insurance related queries which in turn affects us financially as then we do not get damage assistance on time.”

“Information regarding policies or premia are never revealed by the district coordinator who has been placed in Ranipet district only to help farmers in this regard,” said Sangam’s youth wing state president R Subash. “Two days ago, he came to my field and refused to answer my questions on dues for 2020-21. He just started walking away.”

When farmers ask for phone or mobile number of the regional office, district coordinator M Bagyaraj bluntly replies them to use the toll free helpline and not the direct numbers, farmers alleged.

They also stated that when paddy was weighed during testing – paddy samples would be taken every 5 metres – the official not wanting to show low yield would also subordinates to put stones in the gunny bag to increase weight and thereby show a higher yield. “The weight of the gunny sack was also never reduced which only adds to our woes,” Subash added.

When we face insurance problems, we are told to contact the agriculture joint director’s office despite our telling him that the JD’s office has no connection with crop insurance. “As this state of affairs has been continuing for a long time, we plan to hold a demonstration before the Collectorate if higher insurance officials do not intervene to solve our problems, Mani said.

When asked about this Bagyaraj said, “We are here to solve farmers’ problems and their allegations are false as all weighments are made in front of witnesses. We will check the source of such complaints as this is a recent phenomenon.”