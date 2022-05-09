Iron age in Tamil Nadu dates back to 4,200 yrs, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced in the State Assembly that based on the excavation carried out in Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri district the Iron age of Tamil Nadu dates back roughly to 4,200 years.

"Last year, excavation was carried out in Mayiladumparai at burial sites and residential areas which contain rock paintings and neolithic artefacts, at the depth of 104 and 130 cms, in which two metal samples were sent to a Beta Analytic’s Radiocarbon Dating lab in Florida.

It has been found out the date of the iron artefacts ranges from 1,615 BC to 2,172 BC. The results have reassured the fact that the Iron age of Tamil Nadu dates back to 4,200 years which is the oldest in India," said the Chief Minister, under Rule 110 of Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Stalin also said that the age of the black and red ware pottery also dates back to 4,200 years.

He further said that this year apart from Tamil Nadu excavation will be carried out in Pattanam in Kerala, Thalaikadu in Karnataka, Vengi in Andhra Pradesh and Palur in Odisha.