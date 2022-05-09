Highways Dept official held for accepting Rs 3.50 lakh bribe in Salem

COIMBATORE: An assistant divisional engineer of Highways Department in Salem district has been arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Monday for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh to get execution of agreement for a road contract work.

Acting on a complaint, the DVAC sleuths laid a trap and caught red handed S Chandrasekar, assistant divisional engineer of Highways Department in Attur in Salem, when he received the bribe amount to get execution of agreement from Superintending Engineer for a road contract work at the Highways Department office.