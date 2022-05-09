DMK govt doesn't cover up anything: Stalin on lock-up deaths

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that his government does not cover up anything and does not protect offenders like the AIADMK regime.

Intervening during the debate on the demand for grants for the Home Department in the State Assembly, Stalin detailed the action taken on Vignesh and Thangamani’s alleged custodial death cases and said, “This government does not cover up anything. Action will be initiated.”

Referring to the infamous Saathankulam double murder case in the previous government to corner the Opposition AIADMK, Stalin said, “Did you initiate action as we did? The Leader of the Opposition, who was the then chief minister, said the father and son died due to illness. Who sent the ADSP to threaten the magistrate at the police station? Saathankulam police station was brought under the control of revenue officials. It was the High Court which transferred the case to CBI?” Adding that his government does not protect the wrongdoers, he said that justice would be done and proper action would be taken. Stalin was responding to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, who reiterated that the case should be transferred to the CBI as the investigation by the state police would not ensure a fair probe.

Edappadi also reiterated that a thorough investigation was done in Saathankulam case. Joining the issue, State Highway Minister EV Velu intervened and said, “When I had raised DSP Vishnupriya’s death case in the past, the then chief minister (Jayalalithaa) sought to know if we don't have faith in the state police. Only our state police officers go on deputation to the CBI, so why a CBI inquiry?” Defending the CB-CID probe, the chief minister said, “Have you handed over lock-up death cases to CBI in your (AIADMK) regime? We abide by the law. Justice will be done.” As the LoP listed out several cases, the Chief Minister detailed the action taken on the Mylapore double murder case and lauded the state police for acting swiftly in the case.