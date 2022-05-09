Crime against women, murder for gains increased across TN in 2021

CHENNAI: Crime against women, including rape and molestation, Pocso cases and murders for gain went up in the year 2021 in Tamil Nadu compared to previous two years, as per the statistics tabled in State Assembly on Monday.

As many as 2421 cases, including 442 incidents of rape and 1,077 molestations, were reported against women in the year 2021. In the year 2020, 2,025 cases of crimes against women while the number stood at 1,982 in the year 2019.