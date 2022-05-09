Crime against women, murder for gains increased across TN in 2021

CHENNAI: Crime against women, including rape and molestation, Pocso cases and murders for gain went up in the year 2021 in Tamil Nadu compared to previous two years, as per the statistics tabled in State Assembly on Monday.
As many as 2421 cases, including 442 incidents of rape and 1,077 molestations, were reported against women in the year 2021. In the year 2020, 2,025 cases of crimes against women while the number stood at 1,982 in the year 2019.
The number of rape cases has gone up from 370 in 2019 to 404 in 2020. It further went up to 442 in 2021.
Similarly, molestation cases which was 803 in the year 2019 increased to 892 in 2020 and the number increased to 1,077 during last year.
The number of Pocso cases too went up from 2,396 in 2019 to 3,090 in 2020. The number further increased to 4,469 in 2021.
Incidents of murder for gain which was 67 in 2019 increased to 89 in 2021 after witnessing a dip to 64 in the Covid-hit year 2020. Similarly the number of burglaries too increased from 4,392 in 2019 to 5,157 in 2021 after the number showed a downward trend in the year 2020.
Data on recovery of stolen property showed that in 2021 police had recovered 64 per cent of total value of property lost worth Rs 182.11 crore.