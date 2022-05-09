CB-CID files plea to drop 15-yr-old from Virudhunagar rape case

MADURAI: The Crime Branch CID, which is probing a case concerning a 22-year-old Dalit woman, a victim of sexual harassment in Virudhunagar, submitted a petition before the Juvenile Justice Board in Virudhunagar on Monday seeking removal of a 15-year-old, who was among the eight accused in the case.

Further sources said the charges framed against this juvenile by the investigating agency have not been proved, but the juvenile would be examined as a witness.

Eight persons, including four juveniles, were arrested by a special team in Virudhunagar on March 21 after the incident came to light.

During the proceedings, the four juveniles aged 15, 16 and 17 were let out on bail in April.

On April 14, four others in the case, including Hariharan, Madasamy, Pravin and Junaid Ahmed were detained under Goondas Act.