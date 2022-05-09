Bills tabled in TN Assembly as session nears end: Check list

CHENNAI: Here is the list of Bills tabled by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday, a day before the ongoing session will end.

Bill to appoint VCs in MGR Medical University

The Tamil Nadu government continued to table Bills to take away the powers of Governor in appointing the Vice-Chancellors. The latest one is the Bill which empowers the State government to appoint Vice-Chancellors instead of the Governor.

According to the Bill, titled The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, Chennai (Amendment) Act, 2022, the expression Chancellor has been replaced by the state government. This follows four previous Bills tabled in the ongoing Assembly session in which the government has taken over the powers of appointing Vice-Chancellors.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, while tabling the Bill, said that in Gujarat and Telangana Vice-Chancellors are appointed by the State and in Karnataka they are appointed by the Chancellor in concurrence with the State government.

Bill to enhance property tax tabled

A Bill to empower the local body councils to enhance property tax was tabled on Monday. According to the Bill, titled The Tamil Nadu Municipal Laws and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage (Amendment) Act, 2022, the State had inserted a new section in which it has been stated that the council by resolution can enhance property tax at within the minimum and maximum rates as notified by the government from time to time.

Anther change introduced through the Bill is that the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner in consultation of the MD of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will identify the places for decanting the faecal sludge or septage my means of a specified vehicle and also specify the routes for the movement of such vehicles to transport the faecal sludge for decanting in the identified places.

Bill to ease Goondas Act tabled

The State government tabled a Bill to ease the procedures for temporary release of detenus. According to the Bill, titled the Tamil Nadu prevention of Dangerous activities of bootleggers, cyber law offenders, drug-offenders, forest offenders, Goondas, immoral traffic offenders, sand offenders, sexual offenders, slum-grabbers and video pirates (Amendment) Act, 2022, the powers to grant temporary release of detenus to attend the death of their close relatives has been handover to authorities at the district level.