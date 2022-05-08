Youth held under Pocso Act in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police arrested a youth under Pocso Act on Saturday for sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl. It is said, Mathivanan (23), a resident from Lalgudi had an affair with the girl and had allegedly sexually harassed her and maintained distance from her.

The girl later narrated the incident to her parents who approached the Social Welfare department staff Balasundari and submitted a petition against Mathivanan.

Based on the petition, Balasundari lodged a complaint with the Lalgudi All Women police station who registered a case against Mathivanan under various IPC sections including Pocso Act and arrested him on Saturday.

The officials also took the girl for a medical examination.