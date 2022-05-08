Woman refuses to blow breathalyser, drives away with BMW

CHENNAI: The city traffic police have lodged a complaint at Foreshore Estate police station after a woman refused to cooperate to be checked for drunk driving during the night patrol and drove away with her BMW car.

The city traffic police who are aware of the identity of the woman refused to share the details since it is a non-cognizable offence. An officer said that action would be initiated as per court direction.

The incident happened late on Friday night and the vehicle proceeding towards Marina from Foreshore Estate was stopped. Police said that the car was driven by a woman, while there were two others including a woman in the car.

Police said that the woman behind the wheel appeared drunk but she allegedly refused to blow the breathalyser.

Despite officers on the night rounds reaching the spot and holding talks with the woman, she refused to cooperate and drove away her BMW. When contacted, a senior police officer said that a complaint has been preferred at Foreshore Estate police station.