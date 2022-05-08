Vellore North police identifies body of murder victim, arrests killer

VELLORE: Vellore North police arrested the killer of the person whose body was found floating in the Vellore Fort’s moat on Saturday.

Police on Friday fished out the body of a man found floating in the moat. The victim had indications of having been attacked with stones as the location where his body was found also had blood stains and indentations of a body being dragged.

Based on this, a case was registered and the victim was identified as Zubair (26) of Thorapadi.

Investigation revealed that he was killed by one Jameer (25) also of the same locality.

Jameer was arrested on Saturday and during interrogation confessed that he killed Zubair as he tried to misbehave with his wife. He said he had called Zubair to come to park near the fort and while imbibing liquor they argued about Zubair trying to misbehave with Jameer’s wife. This resulted in Jameer attacking Zubair with a stone, killing him on the spot and dumping his body in the moat.