TN Govt withdraws circular banning Mutt’s palanquin procession

CHENNAI: The state government has withdrawn the circular banning the palanquin procession (Pattinapravesam) of Dharmapuram Mutt in Mayiladuthurai.

The Revenue Divisional Officer of Mayiladuthurai on Sunday issued an order for revoking the April 27 dated order which denied permission for manually carrying the pontiff of the Dharmapuram Mutt during the annual Pattinapravesam procession ritual.

Sunday’s order has been issued in acceptance of the May 7 dated appeal petition of the Mutt, which sought to lift the ban imposed on the procession. The ruling DMK’s somersault on the procession issue comes in the backdrop of a group of pontiffs meeting chief minister M K Stalin and appealing to him to allow the annual procession.

The AIADMK and BJP had slammed the DMK regime for interfering in religious affairs and demanded the revocation of the ban.