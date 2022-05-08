Techie husband’s body exhumed after woman raises suspicion

VELLORE: The body of an IT employee was exhumed from the burial ground at Velapadi following his wife complaining of suspicion in his death on Saturday.

Baby Kala (40) divorced her first husband and married Somasekar (44) according to Hindu rites at a temple in Chennai in September 2021 after which she was staying in her husband’s house.

For Somasekar too this was his second marriage as he had also divorced his first wife.

According to the complaint filed in Bagayam police station, Somasekar and his mother were in the habit of abusing Baby kala verbally and locking her up in the house when they went out.

On April 19, they locked up Baby Kala who managed to come out of the house with the help of the police and then left for her mother’s house in Chennai after giving a complaint to the police.

Later on April 28 when she came to Vellore to check out the status of her complaint she learnt that her husband developed health issues and died on the way to CMC hospital on April 21 and that his body was burried without her knowledge. Hence suspecting something amiss in her husband’s death, police exhumed the body doctors did autopsy on the spot.