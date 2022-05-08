Shawarma shops without storage to be closed: Ma Subramanian

SALEM: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said the State Government has taken all-out efforts to inspect and close shops that sell ‘shawarma’ without adequate storage facilities.

Speaking to the reporters in Salem, Subramanian urged people to eat traditional and healthy food. He stated that FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) officials have carried out pan-TN inspections and fined those shops selling ‘shawarma’ without proper freezer facilities.

Asked if shawarma will be banned in the State, the minister said the drive against the violators will continue. “Shops sell shawarma from a business point of view as the youngsters like it. It may be suitable for climatic conditions in Western countries, but may get stale to our temperature,” he added.

On the ongoing vaccination drive, the minister said around 50 lakh people are yet to take the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1.50 crore people are yet to get the second dose in the state. “Vaccination camps were organized in one lakh places and this is the first time any state across the country is conducting such a large number of camps,” he added.

After an inspection at Yercaud Government Hospital, Subramanian said works to construct a mortuary at Rs 1.05 crore, will commence in a month.

‘Tomato fever has no tomato connect’

On the spread of tomato fever in Kerala, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan asked people not to panic as preventive measures were being taken by the State government. “The virus causing tomato fever has no link with tomatoes. It spreads through mosquitoes and is commonly found among children below five years old in Kollam. We have sought information regarding the fever from the health department in Kerala. Preventive measures have been taken to eliminate mosquitoes,” he added.