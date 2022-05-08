Puducherry-based social activist Balamohan dies in Mahe

PUDUCHERRY: Social activist and Hon president of the Confederation of Puducherry State Government Employees Associations CH Balamohan died early on Sunday. Balamohan had gone to his native place in Mahe region of the Union Territory and due to some health problems was admitted to the Co-operative Hospital, Vadakara in Kerala and where he died at 04 15 hrs in the hospital. He was 74 and is survived by his wife and a son. According to sources, his body has been shifted to Mahe Sports Club at 2 pm on Sunday for the public to pay homage. It will be brought to Puducherry for cremation on Monday evening.