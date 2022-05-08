OPS urges DMK govt to withdraw fees hike in Anna University

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday urged the DMK government to withdraw the fees hike for the various certificates issued by Anna University.

The AIADMK leader, in a statement, claimed that though last year he urged the state government to scrap the proposed 18% GST for students availing the services of Anna University, action has not been taken till now.

"Last month Bharathidasan University and its 147 affiliated colleges also hiked exam fees by 3%", he said adding "however, after it was opposed, the proposal has been withdrawn for the time being".

Pointing out Anna University's proposal to hike various fees, the deputy opposition leader of the House said the price for availing duplicate marksheets has increased from Rs 300 to Rs 3,000, which is a 1000% jump.

He said likewise, even for getting duplicate degree certificates, now the students have to pay Rs 5,000 from the earlier amount of Rs 3,000. "For availing the duplicate certificate for the second time, the charges have increased to Rs 10,000 and in addition, 18% GST has to be paid on top of it", he said.

Stating that it was a known fact that most of the engineering students studying at Anna University were from the middle class and poor family backgrounds, the AIADMK leader said "many students have also availed bank loan to pursue engineering courses and therefore, these type of fees hike will further adding burden to the common people".

Claiming that people were shocked to know about the huge hike in the certificate fees, he said "therefore, the chief minister should immediately intervene reconsider the move to hike the fees in Anna University and also stop other universities from doing similar kind of action".