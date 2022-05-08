Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai to be dedicated to public soon: Collector

MADURAI: The construction of Kalaignar memorial library, which is underway along New Natham road in Madurai, will be completed soon and dedicated to the public, Collector S Aneesh Sekhar said on Saturday.

The project is designed to have eight storeys on a sprawling 2.70 acre. As of now, the sixth floor is under construction in the project estimated at a cost of Rs.114 crore.

Further talking to reporters, the Collector said all welfare scheme assistance is being delivered to beneficiaries through various departments. Over the last one year, as many as 5,523 e-pattas through the Revenue Department and 5,709 such pattas through Adi Dravida and Backward Classes Welfare Board were provided to beneficiaries. Moreover, 538 house site pattas given to poo.

During the last one year, a total of 181 special camps were conducted at several villages in the district for patta transfers and amends in Revenue records through 766 petitions accepted among 956 in total. More importantly, as many as 3,16,573 essential certificates were issued to the needy within 15 days after applying for it. In just a span of one year, 14,047 new OAP beneficiaries have been enrolled under the social security scheme.

Moreover, Covid ex gratia of Rs14 crore to 2,802 persons and Rs11.8 crore to 48 persons, who lost frontline workers due to Covid, was extended. He also added that an assistance of Rs8.65 crore was given to children, who lost their parents in Covid.