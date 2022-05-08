HC moved for planting moringa under NREGS plan

CHENNAI: A Tirunelveli based activist approached the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the state government to plant Moringa Oleifera (murungai) and Palmyrah (panai) saplings across the State under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Petitioner Ayya aka SM Subramaniam stated that both the Moringa Oleifera and Palmyrah have extensive medical benefits and the saplings should be planted across Tamil Nadu.

“The government should take appropriate steps to plant them as it is committed to the socio-economic development of the people living in rural areas. These trees are helpful to improve the health conditions of the people and to develop the economic standard of the rural people,” the petitioner said in his affidavit.

He further added these moringa and palmyra value-added products are very highly rated products in the market for consumption by the public and the international market.

The writ petition has been numbered by the Madras High Court registry and is likely to be taken for hearing in the upcoming week.