DMK failed to deliver on promises: Murugan

MADURAI: Even a year after, Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government has not fulfilled promises given in the poll manifesto and failed to deliver, L Murugan, Union MoS for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy said.

Talking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport on Sunday, the Minister said while the DMK-led government is harping on ‘Dravidian model,’ the practice of untouchability is still in vogue in many villages, where crematoriums are only for certain communities. On DMK’s poll manifesto, he said impossible promises such as crop loan and jewel loan waiver and monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 for women were made, but to nobody’s benefit.

People, who voted the DMK to power, are ultimately deceived. Citing lock up deaths, he said the law and order in the state has deteriorated adding crime against women is on the rise.

The people in Tamil Nadu are over burdened by the taxes being imposed by the state, he said adding that the Centre has no role in levying local taxes. On power cuts, he said the Centre has allotted more coal to TN.