60-year-old killed in accident on Pamban bridge, one injured

MADURAI: A sixty-year-old man was killed in an accident, which left another person injured at Pamban in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

The deceased victim has been identified as P Nagarajan of Sethu Nagar, Mandapam, sources said.

The accident occurred at around 1.15 pm, on Pamban bridge when a speeding car collided with a bike, on which the ill-fated Nagarajan was traveling along with M Mukesh Kannan (21), who’s a pillion rider, of the same locality.

After the car hit the bike, Kannan was tossed up and fell into the sea. The Pamban police inspected the spot and with the aid of fishermen, managed to rescue the injured victim Kannan by a rope.

He suffered a fracture on his leg. Investigations revealed that those two victims were traveling in the bike to repair a fishing boat at Pamban.

Based on a complaint lodged by Kannan, Pamban police have filed a case, sources said.