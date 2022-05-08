5 sovereigns Rs 40,000 in cash looted from pawnshop in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: Burglars looted five sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 40,000 from a pawnshop in Namakkal district on Saturday night.

Fortunately, more than 200 sovereigns of gold jewels kept in the locker were saved as the security guard Vijayakumar (65), heard some unusual sound inside the shop and raised an alarm.

The pawnshop named ‘Golden’ located at Pavithram area is run by Balaji (40), from Erumapatty. A few days ago, Balaji had gone to Chennai on personal work and Sasikala, who works as a cashier, had left after locking the shop on Saturday night.

Around 1 am, the culprits broke open the doors of a private clinic located behind the pawnshop. “Then, they drilled a big hole in the wall and made their way into the shop. While they were attempting to break open the locker, the alert security guard raised an alarm,” police said.

Sensing trouble, the burglars fled. On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and held inquiries. Police are checking images recorded in CCTV fixed in the locality to track down the culprits.