40-yr-old estate worker trampled to death near his house in Coonoor

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old estate worker was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Coonoor in The Nilgiris on Saturday night. The deceased Murugan, who resides in Bhavani Estate in Hulical Town Panchayat had gone to the backside of his house to attend nature’s call past midnight, when the incident happened. As it was pitch dark, he unknowingly had gone close to an elephant standing there. The animal lifted him by its trunk and flung him to the ground. It also trampled him to death. Police and Forest Department officials held an examination on Sunday morning and sent the body for post-mortem to Coonoor Government Hospital. Murugan is survived by his wife and two children. The Forest Department officials handed over an initial compensation of Rs 50,000 to the bereaving family members.