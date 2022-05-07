Vignesh death: 6 policemen arrested on murder charges

CHENNAI: Following Stalin's Assembly response to the Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswamy on Vignesh's alleged custodial death, 6 policemen in relation to the case have been arrested under murder charges (302). Four arrests took place some time ago with writer Munaf and constable Ponraj getting arrested earlier in the day.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswamy, on Friday, called attention motion on Tamil Nadu's law and order situation. In response to the motion, Chief Minister Stalin informed the Assembly that in the view of the autopsy findings the case would be probed as a murder changing its status from "suspicious death".

However, since the government didn't transfer the case to CBI as demanded by AIADMK, the Opposition party legislators staged a walkout.

Also, the CB-CID yesterday summoned cops in connection with Vignesh's death to conduct inquiry.

The police department has already placed three cops --- SI Pugazhum Perumal, Home Guard Deepak, and Constable Ponraj --- in suspension.

Vignesh (25) made a living by taking visitors on a joyride on his horse at the beach. In the late hours of April 18, he was detained by the cops as they found ganja and liquor bottles. Official records maintain that Vignesh was detained as he tried to attack the cops and that he fell ill during the inquiry and died after being taken to the hospital.