Under your leadership TN people would be prosperous: Guv to Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Governor RN Ravi extended greetings to Chief Minister MK Stalin on completing one year in the State's highest office.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Ravi wished Stalin and his colleagues on completion of one year in power. The former said he was "confident that under your dynamic leadership the people of Tamil Nadu would be happier and prosperous". Ravi was also hopeful that the State would lead the country in "its all inclusive forward march" in its 75th year of freedom (Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal).

The Governor's letter comes at a time when there is a widening dissonance between him and the State government. The ruling circle and Dravidian ideologues accuse Ravi of furthering RSS ideology in Tamil Nadu.