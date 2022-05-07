Ulianallur DPC reopens after 40 days

RANIPET: Farmers heaved a sigh of relief as the DPC at Ulianallur in Nemili taluk in Ranipet district reopened on Friday after a gap of one month.

What was surprising was that both farmers and officials gave different reasons for the delay for the resumption of the DPC. While farmers said “30,000 bags, each with 80 kg paddy worth more than Rs 4 crore, was exposed to the elements for the last 40 days due to the Ulianallur DPC closure, similar facilities were functioning in other areas. This was due to the local politics between a DPC committee member, also a DMK functionary and an Ulianallur panchayat union ward member.”

Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam youth wing state president R Subash said, “officials did not bother about the fact that paddy piled up in the DPC premises was getting spoiled in the rains. Though the DPC adjacent to Ulianallur was at Kodambakkam village 3 km away, farmers were loath to move piled up paddy as it would entail additional expenditure, sources revealed.

When asked TN Civil Supplies Corporation Vellore regional manager Raja said, “the delay was due to lack of staff who were all sent to Delta districts to handle paddy in DPCs there. However, online registration allows farmers to hand over their produce to any DPC.”

Asked if online registration would not result in private traders in the guise of farmers handing over paddy to DPCs due to the higher prices offered, he said, “that is not possible as unless they have land the local VAO will not provide the necessary certification.” Repeated attempts to contact the DPC committee member were of no avail.