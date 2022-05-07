TN govt proposes app to apply for TNPSC, TRB, USRB and MRB

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday announced a new mobile app integrating TNPSC, TRB, USRB, and MRB for the benefit of people applying for government jobs.

Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for his department in the Assembly, State human Resource Management Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that government would launch a new mobile app integrating Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), Teacher’s Recruitment Board (TRB), Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (USRB) and Medical Recruitment Board (MRB).

The app would help job applicants to learn about job notifications, the syllabus of competitive exams and results easily. Announcing that about Rs 20 lakh would be allocated for developing the app, Thiaga Rajan said the app would provide crucial information pertaining to exams and interview besides facilitating certificate verification and downloading of hall tickets.

Applicants would be able to register once and write all exams using a unique ID through the app, which would save precious time and money for the people.

Conversion of service into family pension simplified

Proposing to simplify the conversion of service pension into a family pension, the minister said that all the details of the wife and husband would be registered on IFHRMS (Integrated Finance and Human Resource Management System) platform so that it would be sufficient to just submit the death certificate of wife/husband for conversion of service into a family pension. The idea has been mooted after it was brought to the notice of the government that people were facing delays and practical difficulties in existing pension conversion procedures. Collection of additional information using existing Form 14 would be replaced with a simple application form for availing of family pensions.

Other announcements

State government will undertake a detailed study to estimate the obstacles, increase the efficiency and reduce the expenditure of state public financial institutions like Tamil Nadu Power Finance Corporation, Tamil Nadu Transport Development Finance Corporation, Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited and Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation.

Govt will take steps to restructure its loans to reduce the expenditure incurred due to borrowing by reviewing the public debt. Stating that the average interest of loans was 8.25 to 8.5% for loans for which maturity dates range from three to 30 years, finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the government would take steps to restructure loans by reviewing the debt.