Stand of union govt deterrent to development of state: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that "financial constraint and stand of the union government in certain issues acted as obstacles for the growth of the state".

Delivering his address under Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Rules, Stalin spoke about the achievements of the state government in the past one year. "I will not say that I have achieved everything in the last year but if there were no obstacles we could have framed better schemes. There is still a long way to go", said Stalin.

He also said that there is no life without deterrents and all those deterrents in his life had shaped him. "All those deterrents have made me a mature man and these deterrents have existed for ages. I am not a person who is concerned about the negatives and obstacles but wants to break them and win against the odds", said Stalin.

Stalin further said that to reach his goal of 'Dravidian model' government he will work with "Periyar's ideological strength, Anna's love for humanity, Kalaignar's perseverance and Perasiriyar's patience".

Dravidian model is part of Indian model: Vanathi

Meanwhile, BJP MLA of Coimbatore South Constituency Vanathi Srinivasan criticised the 'Dravidian model' of government, put forth by Stalin. "Dravidian model is a geographical concept which encompasses all southern states and hence the Dravidian model is part of Indian model put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi", said Vanathi Srinivasan. She also made a veiled attack on Stalin by saying that he called his model as 'Dravidian model' and not a DMK model.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan replied that if the name 'DMK model' is given people will add prefixes and suffixes will be added and the very intention of the model will be destroyed".