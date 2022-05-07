TamilNadu

Demarcation between judicial, legislative limits disappearing: PTR

Replying to the debate on the demand for the finance department in the State Assembly, Thiaga Rajan referred to the demarcation between the judiciary and legislature and said the judiciary should not interfere in the authority of the legislature.
State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga RajanFile
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Saturday said the demarcation between the limits of judiciary and legislature is disappearing and judgments of the courts show that the authority of the legislature is infringed upon.

Judiciary and legislature have their own limits, but the demarcation is disappearing.

Judgments issued by the courts over the period show that the authority of the legislature is being infringed.

