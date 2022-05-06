Vignesh death to be probed as murder; Stalin orders arrest of cops

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin in the Assembly, on Friday, informed that the probe into death of Vignesh would be investigated as a murder case.

Stalin made the announcement in response to the Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswamy.

A notification released in this regard stated that Vignesh's death was treated as "suspicious" and have suspended three cops-- Pugazhum Perumal (SI), Deepak (Home Guard), and Ponraj (Police).

Now, as the incident will be probed as a murder case, Stalin informed the House that he has ordered the arrest of the forementioned cops by pressing murder charges. The case was shifted to CB-CID on April 24.

Stalin's order follows the autopsy report published on Wednesday. A total of 13 injury marks were reportedly found on the body of Vignesh.

Vignesh (26) made a living by taking visitors on a joyride on his horse at the beach. In the late hours of April 18, he was apprehended by the cops as they found ganja and liquor bottles. According to official reports, he fell ill during the inquiry and died after being taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Stalin also informed that special teams have been deputed to probe the murder and robbery of Sennimalai's Duraiswamy and a similar incident of Kangeyam's Palanisamy. After the first round of investigations, it is suspected that the same gang has committed both the crimes as the modus operandi in both the cases were identical.