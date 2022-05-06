'Using violence as political resource is terrorism': Guv Ravi denounces PFI

CHENNAI: In a release event speech of a book on counter-terrorism, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi called the Popular Front of India (PFI) a "threat" to India.

The Governor said that the organisation has 16 fronts to camouflage its true activities. "It wears a mask of rehabilitation, human rights, and a political party," he said adding that the organisation's aim is to destabilise India.

Ravi alleged that the Indian fighters in Syria and Afghanistan would have their roots in PFI. He called out political parties' "vested interests" as the reason for supporting the organisation.

He pointed to the difference in India's approach to terrorism in the Mumbai Taj attacks incident and the Pulwama strikes saying Indian forces are equipped to deal with acts of terror. "Use of violence as a political resource is an act of terrorism. There shouldn't be any confusion about it, whether it's a Maoist, whether it's in Kashmir or in the northeast. Any entity in this country that uses violence as a political resource is an act of terrorism," added the TN Governor.

Inputs from ANI