Traders licence period extended to 3 yrs: Stalin

TIRUCHY: The annual renewal of licenses for traders has been extended to three years while police permit is not necessary for establishing gyms and a separate space for traders as ‘Vanigar Uthavi’ will be added in Kaval Uthavi App, said Chief Minister MK Stalin here on Thursday.

Addressing the 39th conference of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu (Traders Federation) in Tiruchy, the Chief Minister, who initially thanked the traders for their support to the government during the times of needs like COVID-19 pandemic situation, said that the DMK government is always with the trading community and the commercial taxes department has been providing 75 per cent of income to the government.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu Traders Welfare Board was established in 1989 during the DMK rule by the then chief minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin said that the present government has increased the family welfare fund for traders from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 while medical assistance from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 and the education assistance has been hiked from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. Thus, out of a total of 84,101 members from the board, as many as 8,875 members have availed various benefits till March 31, 2022.

Stating that traders can easily approach the police for any problem, he said that a dedicated space ‘Vanigar Uthavi’ has been added in the Kaval Uthavi App. This facility will ensure the safety of traders and they can approach the virtual police through the app to avail their assistance whenever they encounter any trouble. “This will be launched within two weeks,” he added.

Apart from these measures, a committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration to solve the rental issues in shops under the local body administration and various other commercial places has been formed.

Traders submitted an 11-point charter of demands to the Chief Minister, who assured to look into them after the Assembly session. Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Young Entrepreneur Organisation of the Traders Federation and launched a YouTube Channel of Vanigar TV.