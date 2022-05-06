Tough year for people, says AIADMK, AMMK; BJP ignores DMK govt’s 1st anniv

CHENNAI: Even as the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin was gearing up for its first anniversary on Saturday, the principal Opposition party AIADMK raised issues like law and order problems and issued a detailed statement on the power cut scenario in the state on Friday. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami raised the issue of custodial deaths, while his party coordinator O Panneerselvam pointed out that the state was undergoing frequent power cuts at a time when the school students are facing board exams. The AIADMK and the BJP functionaries by and large chose to ignore the DMK’s first anniversary. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran termed the DMK governance as a tough time for the public. “The DMK government completing one year in office is not an achievement but a tribulation for the public where the public is forced to undergo tough time,” Dhinakaran said in a statement. The DMK promised not to raise the property tax, but they have revised the taxes affecting the property owners. Similarly, the Amma brand of schemes has been either suspended or put on hold due to political animosity, the statement said.