State to take care of medical expenses of bedridden volleyball player: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced that the state government will take care of the medical expenses of S Sindhu, a 17-year-old plus two student, who has been bedridden since 2020.

Media reports of Sindhu getting ready to write her plus two exams appeared following which Stalin, in a tweet, asked other students to learn the grit and mental strength from Sindhu and to overcome hardships to face their examinations.

Sindhu, a district-level volleyball player, fell down from the third floor and sustained multiple injuries due to which she was bedridden for close to 18 months. Stalin said that Sindhu's wishes to play volleyball will soon be realised.