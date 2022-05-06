Stalin meets top police officials; custodial death issue reportedly discussed

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin held discussions with the police officials at the Secretariat on Friday.

The meeting was centred around the two major issues, one was the grant request of the Home Department and the second was about the infamous death of Vignesh, allegedly due to police torture.

Stalin discussed Vignesh's death with CB-CID DGP Shakeel Akhtar.

In the meet headed by Stalin, CB-CID DGP Shakeel Akhtar, Home Secretary SK Prabhakar and Law & Order DGP Sylendra Babu took part.