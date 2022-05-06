Quack arrested for prescribing allopathic drugs in Pernambut

VELLORE: A surprise check by health officials from Vellore resulted in a quack practicing allopathic medicine being arrested by the police at Pernambut on Friday. Nagaraj was running a clinic on the Pernambut-Ambur Road and also making house calls. He was caught red handed when Vellore JD (health) Dr Kannagi accompanied by a team of health officials landed on his clinic. Nagaraj was unable to answer questions when officials demanded proof of his having studied medicine starting that his medical study certificates were with a Chennai hospital. As his answers failed to convince officials, they seized all equipment in his clinic and handed over Nagaraj to police who registered a case and arrested him. Meanwhile, based on complaints from Vellore health officials, police are also on the lookout for a physiotherapist Siva Kumar, who masquerading as an allopathic doctor treated one Ravi (50) for a boil resulting in his death on April 11. Similarly, Menaka (50) reportedly had to have her leg amputated at a hospital in Tirupathi due to wrong treatment by Siva Kumar.