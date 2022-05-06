Post-mortem of Thangamani reveals broken bones, clots

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The post-mortem report of Thangamani (48) of Thattarai near Ilayankanni village in Thandarampattu taluk, who allegedly died in custody, released on Friday revealed that he had broken ribs and other injuries.

It may be recalled that Thangamani was picked up by Tiruvannamalai prohibition wing police for questioning relating to illicit liquor sale on April 26. As he suffered from health issues, he was admitted to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital where he succumbed the same day (April 26).

The issue created a furore after the family refused to accept his body alleging physical torture by the police. The case was handed over to the CB-CID and 4 police personnel, including an ADSP, were transferred and kept in reserve.

The post-mortem was performed on April 28 by two doctors in the presence of the judicial magistrate and the proceedings were video recorded. The report revealed bruises in two locations on Thangamani’s right hand and one on his left hand.

Both injuries were said to have been sustained by him 12 to 24 hours before death, it stated.

It also said that a deep blood clot on the back of his left hand near the little finger was incurred 6 hours before death while the third and fifth ribs were broken with blood clotting in both areas. The CB-CID is continuing its investigations.