Police quiz AIADMK man’s younger brother in Kodanad case

COIMBATORE: A special team of police quizzed AIADMK functionary PB Sajeevan’s younger brother Sunil in Coimbatore on Friday in connection with Kodanad murder-cum-heist case. Police questioned Sunil at PRS Ground in Coimbatore. Already, the police have questioned Sajeevan’s elder brother Sibi, who is a BJP functionary from Gudalur. Sajeevan was also interrogated to find out if he had any links in the sensational crime. He runs furniture shops in Podanur in Coimbatore and Gudalur and was supplying furniture and refurbishing wooden items to the palatial Kodanad bungalow.