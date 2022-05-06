MLAs to get playgrounds in constituencies as prize: Minister Meyyanathan

CHENNAI: State Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Youth Affairs Siva V Meyyanathan on Friday said that members of the Assembly will get playgrounds as prizes in their constituencies.

"Outdoor games will be conducted for MLAs and Ministers soon and members securing top three places will be given playgrounds as prizes in their own constituencies".

Minister's announcement came as a reply for the question posted by Deputy Leader of Opposition O Panneerselvam who asked the government whether there are any plans for government to establish a playground exclusively for MLAs and Ministers.

Minister said that immediately after coming to power, Chief Minister MK Stalin established an indoor badminton stadium at the MLA hostel. The gym in the MLA hostel will be revamped and modernised for MLAs and Ministers to use them regularly.

Already, the State government had announced construction of one stadium for every constituency at the cost of Rs 3 crore per stadium.