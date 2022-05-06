Centre keen on popularising coir: Rane

COIMBATORE: Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane in Coimbatore on Thursday said the Centre has taken numerous initiatives to popularise the use of coir as a replacement for non-degradable products.

Speaking after inaugurating ‘Enterprise India National Coir Conclave -2022, organised jointly by the Ministry of MSME and Coir Board, Rane said the coir industry provides employment to more than seven lakh people with 80 per cent being women in rural areas of coconut growing states.

“But, its production has so far been confined to southern coconut producing states and union territories in the country. Coir has got immense potential and can really play an instrumental role in enhancing exports and adding to MSME’s share in GDP of the country,” he said. He added that India enjoys a virtual monopoly with a share of more than 75 per cent of the global production of coir and 80 per cent of world trade in coir yarn and its products.

Minister of State for MSMEs Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said that coordinated effort should be made between state and Centre to promote coir production and its products.

On the occasion, coir industry awards were distributed to 44 coir and coir products manufacturing and exporting units. The Coir Board also introduced new coir products like composite fruit bowl, geo-textile shadow lamp, coir buttons, auto mirror covers, flat rectangular tray and certificate holder. Books on coir pith, geo-textiles and coir floor furnishing were also released.

A ‘Run for Coir’ is also being organised on May 6 to promote the use of coir, as a natural, degradable and eco-friendly product. More than thousand people from different walks of life are participating in the run.