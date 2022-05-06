Amid shawarma scare, over 300 kg stale meat seized across Tamil Nadu

In a restaurant in Chennai, officials seized meat that was cooked and kept in the refrigerator.

In Madurai, the team led by Dr Jayaramapandian, the Divisional Food Safety Officer, conducted raids at 100 restaurants and seized stale meat to check its quality.

"The raids unearthed more than 300 kg of stale meat from several areas of the state, and notice was issued to all the eateries to produce all the relevant certificates, including food license, and the food articles used at the eateries," an official told IANS.

During the raids, officials also asked the eateries to produce the medical certificates of the employees, including their fitness certificates.

The Food Department has informed all the restaurants to produce all the licenses and certificates within a week failing which the shops would be sealed and the licenses cancelled.