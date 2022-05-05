Kodanad: Brother of accused probed

COIMBATORE: A special team of police quizzed brother of Bijin Kutty, an accused in the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case, in Coimbatore on Thursday. Kutty’s brother Moses was summoned by police at PRS Grounds for an inquiry by a special team led by Inspector General (IG) of Police – West Zone R Sudhakar. He was called after three days of inquiry with the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s personal assistant S Poongundran. Police sources questioned him on the multiple calls received by him soon after the Kodanad heist-cum-murder. Police also questioned two others, who accompanied Moses, when he turned up before police at PRS Grounds.