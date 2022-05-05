Exam fear drives two students to end life in Vellore, Madurai

VELLORE/MADURAI: Fear of exams drove a Class 12 student to suicide on the outskirts of Vellore on Wednesday night. Monish (16), a student of Thorapadi Government HSS, was a resident of Ariyur. His mother, Parimala, who was widowed a few years ago, worked in a private shoe company near her house. On Wednesday evening, when Parimala came home from work, she asked her son to focus on studies as exams were starting the next day, after which Monish went to his room and closed the door. When Parimala went to his room to call Monish for dinner, she found him hanging from the ceiling. Police registered a case and sent the body to the Vellore government medical college hospital for post mortem while investigations are underway. Meanwhile, a 17-year old Class 12 student committed self-immolation in Madurai on Thursday. The victim has been identified as P Sanjay of Tirumangalam. The incident occurred in a house at Avaniyapuram in the early morning hours, sources said.