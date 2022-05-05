Book a treasure-trove for tourists, celebrates TN’s heritage, cultural diversity

This book presents the treasures from the department of tourism, Hindu religious and charitable endowments, Art and Culture, Museums and Archaeology.

The book features from Chennai to Kanniyakumari, and highlights the serene landscapes of Kolli, Pollachi and Valparai Hills. “Historic temples, fascinating wildlife and artefacts of Tamil Nadu are also key topics in the book,” explained Chandramohan, who had designed the concept and its content.

Landscape pictures of Pitchavaram, Gangaikonda Chozhapuram, Thanjavur giant granary, Nagoore Dargah and Velankannai Church have been added to the book. “Similarly, details related to archaeology and rare pictures of Keezhadi, Adichanallur, Dutch Tomb and Tranquebar are also incorporated into the book,” he added.

The book will not only be informative but can be a coffee table book that gives insights about the State to a tourist visiting Chennai, said a tourism department official.

“On Wednesday, the book was circulated among the government staff and soon it will be circulated to the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation hotels and resorts,” added the official.

The book also chronicles the initiatives taken up by the HR&CE department including the appointment of archakas from all castes and the release of “Potri” books for conducting archanai in Tamil. Dance forms like Thevar Attam, Poi Kaal Kudhirai, Kavadi Attam and Oyilattam have also been portrayed in the book.

There are also pictures of Tiruvalangadu copper plates discovered in 1905 CE. The plates give information about Chozha genealogy and registers the order of the kings, specifying the boundaries of villages at the time of grant (1016 -107 CE).